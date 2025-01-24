We caught up with Oran Brady before he was presented with the West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award for 2024 after becoming a double-world youth kickboxing champion last year.
WATCH: Oran Brady before he was presented with the West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award for 2024
January 24th, 2025 11:30 AM
