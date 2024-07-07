How to liven things up with wallpaper

YOUR bedroom walls can sometimes feel a little boring when all painted a plain colour. While it can be pretty, it isn’t always very exciting.

Is it time to update your space with a bedroom wallpaper idea? Thanks to modern technology and innovation, today’s wallpapers are nothing like what you remember from the past.

Whether you decide to paper all of the walls, or to create an accent wall, the modern wallpapers are perfect for giving your bedroom a fresh new look.

When introducing a wallpaper you can play with darker colours that have a bright pattern on them. This lets you try out the darker look and allowing the brighter colours within the pattern to balance the darker shade.

