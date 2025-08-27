HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Book End, Reenascreena

Postcard pretty property with immense character.

A rare opportunity to acquire a luxurious 3/4 bedroom home with all the finest ingredients of private countryside living has just come to the market.

Book End is a home boasting an amazing location, high quality accommodation and immaculately maintained, beautiful interiors.

Cleverly designed, this house blends a bright and spacious 1,808sqft of family living space on a private sheltered plot extending to c0.9 acres of easy to manage lawns and a beautiful pond.

Constructed in 2005, the meticulous owners have lavished time and expense on enhancing the property internally and externally and the result is a wonderful family home.

This is described as a postcard pretty dwelling of immense character.

The grounds feature mature shrubs, trees and garden nooks with a stunning pergola and patio areas.

There are wonderful views of the close by Carrigfadda Hill, renowned for its scenic views and walks.

In a quiet but not isolated rural setting, this property is three miles from Reenascreena, seven miles from Rosscarbery, Warren beach and Clonakilty and a 50-minute drive to Cork.

The property has oil fired central heating and a multi fuel stove fitted in the lounge.

Viewing (Martin Kelleher Property Ltd) is highly recommended.

Offers over €575,000.