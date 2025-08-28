Cork GAA confirms Ben O'Connor set to take over as Rebels' senior hurling manager

BEN O’Connor will be recommended as manager of the Cork senior hurling team on a three-year term for approval at the next Cork County Committee meeting on Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Newtownshandrum man’s selection team will also be confirmed at this meeting, Cork GAA has confirmed, moving quickly to fill the vacant role following Pat Ryan’s decision not to seek another term in charge.

Cork GAA chairperson Pat Horgan said: ‘We are delighted that someone of Ben O’Connor’s calibre is available to take up this hugely important position. We believe that Ben has all the credentials to build on the wonderful work done by the previous management team, and to lead this talented group of players forward. I wish him every success and I am sure our supporters will get fully behind Ben and his team.’

Cork GAA Secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan said: ‘Ben O’Connor’s achievements as a player and as a manager/coach, at both club and county level, set him apart as the outstanding candidate for the post of Cork senior hurling manager. Ben was one of the most talented players of his generation, and is a born winner. The same high standards he set on the field have also been evident in the success he has achieved as an All-Ireland winning manager with our Under 20s. We look forward to supporting Ben and his management team in 2026 and beyond.’