ON THIS DAY IN 1995: Union Hall hosts All-Ireland Rowing Championships

Taken from The Southern Star published Saturday, August 26th, 1995

Irish coastal rowing competition returns to its birthplace this week-end when the fishing village of Union Hall hosts the 1995 All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships.

In its first visit to Union Hall, the 1995 Regatta represents "a return to the cradle of coastal rowing" according to Madonna McCosby of the Union Hall Development Committee. "It was in these waters that it all began in 1924", she explains.

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The Irish Coastal Rowing Federation was set up just four years ago to unite the many different rowing associations. "It made sense to establish a cohesive body to bring the best ideas together in a set of rules for all organisations," Ms. McCosby states.

Now in its fourth year, the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation is a national organisation incorporating seven subordinate rowing associations and approximately forty-five clubs.

LINE-UP

Indeed, thirty-five of these will be represented in Union Hall this week-end with over 1,000 competitors expected to participate in a line-up of races that ranges from under 12 to veteran competitions for rowers of 45 years and over.

One of the highlights of last year's championships, held in Baltimore, was the Senior Men's race. Killorglin of Co. Kerry will be returning to West Cork to defend their title at Union Hall.

One of the most difficult tasks of the organising committee was finding accommodation for at least 1,000 competitors and many more rowing enthusiasts and supporters.

As part of their preparation, they produced a brochure listing over 1,000 beds. Accommodation in the village has been booked for many months and people are staying as far away as Drimoleague and Baltimore.

Ms. McCosby pays tribute to the Development Committee who efficiently organised Union Hall's hosting of the three-day event. These include Haulie Hurley, and Eileen Rixon as well as Willie O'Donovan and Carmel McKenna of the All-Ireland Regatta Committee.

The ceremony will also mark the unveiling of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation banner. This newly-designed green, white and gold banner featuring the federation's emblem of crossed oars will be flown for the first time at a coastal rowing championships.

The Regatta begins in earnest on Saturday morning with draws for starting positions at 9 a.m., followed by the blessing of boats. The heats will be raced throughout the day from mid-morning to the early evening.

Sunday is final day and competitions begin at noon. Large crowds are expected in the village for these thrilling races, the last of which will be determined at 4 p.m.

This first year will also feature the first ever Classic Race. This competition for any four oared, fixed seat boat has already much global interest and is expected to be ratified as an international race by 1997.

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