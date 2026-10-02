ON THIS DAY IN 1992: Glandore not 'anti-development'?

Taken from The Southern Star published Saturday, October 3rd, 1992

The proposal to build twelve holiday homes in Glandore has caused major upset in the seaside village, but for reasons which are more complicated than what may be regarded as an "anti-development" stand.

Those who understand both arguments are in the worst position. They recognise that development is needed, but the unique character of Glandore forces them to realise that this proposal may not be the way to go.

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It is very difficult to find anyone willing to comment on this situation, and impossible to find someone, other than the developer, who wants their name associated with this article.

No one is prepared to appoint themselves as spokesperson for the entire village. And, as for the term "anti-development," many of the villagers have gone beyond the reactionary age.

Glandore is different things to different people. To onlookers, the wealthy members of the community can give the distorted impression that it is an exclusive resort for the privileged. It is not.

In a village of approximately sixty residents, only twenty people are between the ages of twenty and fifty. For the elderly, the splendour of Glandore lies in its isolation and peaceful beauty.

The gay and glittering Glandore is an illusion under the summer sun. People from as far away as Cork will travel to this village where, for the price of a pint, they can feel rich and beautiful for a day.

UNIQUE PLACE

These people, Glandore's street furniture, recognise that this is a unique place, but their appreciation is selfish and short-lived.

On a cold day in winter, Glandore can appear to be deserted. And, though it sounds silly, it is as if the child-catcher from "Chitty-Bang-Bang" has robbed the village.

Glandore does not appear to have a great deal of humour, or super-busy committees just bursting to tell you about their plans for a new toilet block.

Of course, it has one. What it doesn't have is adequate parking facilities, or sufficient amenities for locals, as well as visitors. People who don't have boats sit on the slope.

In the area, there are already countless holiday homes lying idle for the best part of each year. Some residents don't see the point in adding to this with suitcase accommodation.

No one is suggesting that it remain a type of retirement village, but many believe that development must occur naturally. Holiday homes, they maintain, can never be integrated into the community life.

Twenty-two objectors to holiday homes plan

NOT SATISFIED

Others feel that a holiday home development of twelve houses should not present a problem. But, they are not satisfied that the development will end there.

The suitability of the hillside site has also been questioned. And no-one seems pleased with the suggestion to erect an unsightly water tank to supply the houses.

At one side of the scale, there is the "Not In My Back Yard" syndrome, but others mildly voice their concern about late-night noise pollution by holiday-makers.

Understandably, many people are annoyed about the whose question of planning. A number of residents have been refused permission, because of stringent conditions. This has the effect of pushing property prices up.

A decision on the proposed development by Mr. Sean Ahern of Clonakilty Business Centre is due on October 30 next. Officially, there are twenty-two objectors.

NO CRITICISM

Mr. Ahern, however, said he has "not received one complaint, criticism, or comment from the local people."

He added: "As far as I understand people are quite looking forward to these wonderful houses." Locally, a committee, anticipating the worst, are considering raising £6,000 to fund an appeal.

Over thirty-five years ago, there were ten shops in Glandore, now there is one. The general feeling is that the school will be the next thing to go. Above all else, Glandore needs a community.

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