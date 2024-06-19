Local history festival partners with Aussie embassy

THE WEST Cork History Festival will be partnering with the Australian Embassy for an event in Dublin on the evening of Wednesday June 26th

exploring the history of the Irish in Australia.

Professor Dianne Hall of Victoria University, Melbourne, the leading historian of the Irish in Australia, will be in conversation with Victoria Kingston, co-founder of the West Cork History Festival looking at different aspects of the Irish diaspora in Australia. Professor Hall's most recent book is A New History of the Irish in Australia, written with Professor Elizabeth Malcolm (2019).

The event takes place from 6-8pm on June 26th at the Australian Embassy, 47- 49 at St Stephen's Green in Dublin. One of the themes of our 2024 Festival in West Cork over the weekend of 9-11 August is Diaspora.