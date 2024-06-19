Southern Star Ltd. logo
History

Local history festival partners with Aussie embassy

June 19th, 2024 11:53 AM

By Jackie Keogh

The event will take place in the Australian embassy in Dublin. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE WEST Cork History Festival will be partnering with the Australian Embassy for an event in Dublin on the evening of Wednesday June 26th
exploring the history of the Irish in Australia.

Professor Dianne Hall of Victoria University, Melbourne, the leading historian of the Irish in Australia, will be in conversation with Victoria Kingston, co-founder of the West Cork History Festival looking at different aspects of the Irish diaspora in Australia. Professor Hall's most recent book is A New History of the Irish in Australia, written with Professor Elizabeth Malcolm (2019).

The event takes place from 6-8pm on June 26th at the Australian Embassy, 47- 49 at St Stephen's Green in Dublin. One of the themes of our 2024 Festival in West Cork over the weekend of 9-11 August is Diaspora.

