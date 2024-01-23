Belongings of War of Independence hero to be returned home to Cork

THE personal belongings of a War of Independence hero taken by British soldiers more than a century ago will be returned to Cork.

The story of Commandant Leo Murphy from Ballincollig was highlighted in The Southern Star three years ago.

His family home was what is now the White Horse pub. Leo was commander of the 3rd Battalion of the 1st Cork Brigade of the IRA, operating in Mid-Cork during the War of Independence.

He was killed by British soldiers attached to the Manchester Regiment at Waterfall in 1921. Personal items which were taken from his body – a shaving kit and a deck of playing cards – have been kept in Britain effectively as war trophies, in the Manchester Regiment Museum.

A motion brought to Cork City Council last year by former Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng sought to have the items returned, and the Lord Mayor of Cork city Kieran McCarthy will now travel to Manchester to take back the personal items.

Sinn Féin local area representative for Ballincollig and candidate in Cork City South West, Joe Lynch, whose great grandfather served under Leo in the 1st Cork Brigade, has welcomed the news.

‘Leo Murphy’s personal items, once returned, should proudly be put on public display in Cork to properly honour a great man; in which everyone from Ballincollig can take huge pride,’ he said.

The former barracks in Ballincollig was renamed Murphy Barracks in honour of Leo after Irish independence.