Who can stop Ballinora’s drive for five in Mid Cork?

The competition for semi-final spots in the Muskerry Junior A Hurling Championship is hotting up, as BRENDAN KENNEALLY explains

Inniscarra 1-17

Blarney 2-14

INNISCARRA and Blarney played a thrilling draw in their Group 1 game of the MJK Oils Mid Cork Junior Hurling Championship at Donoughmore, a result that keeps both sides still with an interest in qualifying.

With two groups of five teams in this competition, the top two in each qualify for the semi-finals.

The teams were level at 0-3 each after seven minutes and Inniscarra had forged ahead to lead by two points by the end of the first quarter, 0-6 to 0-4.

A goal for Blarney from Luke Kendellen in the 21st minute and a point immediately after levelled the scores at 1-5 to 0-8, but first ‘Scarra and then Blarney were on target – it was 1-7 to 0-10 three minutes before the break. In the remaining time, Inniscarra added 1-2 to their tally, the goal from David Enright, and they led by 1-12 to 1-7 at half time.

Inniscarra added a further three points to their tally on the resumption and led by eight points in the 40th minute, 1-15 to 1-7.

Blarney now hit a purple patch to cut the deficit to four points by the 50th minute. A goal on 53 from Vincent O’Mahony left only the minimum between the sides. Inniscarra goalkeeper Kieran Rice saved a Blarney penalty but Blarney drew level on 58 and when Inniscarra went back in front, Blarney had time to level matters again and earn a share of the points.

Scorers

Inniscarra: D Enright 1-4; D O’Brien 0-7 (5f); L Ryan, J O’Mahony, C Geoghegan, M Murphy, J Shine, S Buckley 0-1 each.

Blarney: C Dunlea 0-7; L Kendellen 1-3; V O’Mahony 1-0; K Costello 0-2; K Dunlea, D Rowley 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: Kieran Rice; Seán Ahern, Colm Herlihy, Conor O’Sullivan; Jack O’Dwyer, Liam Ryan, Trevor O’Reilly; Colin O’Leary, Shane Buckley; Jack O’Mahony, Jerry Roche, Darragh O’Brien; David Enright, Conor Geoghegan, Michael O’Connell.

Subs: Jack Shine, Michael Murphy, Daniel O’Connor, Sean Quinlivan

Blarney: Conor Murphy; Darragh Kelly, David Lordan, Callum O’Donoghue; Ben Ahern, Paul O’Leary, Kelvin Dunlea; Joey O’Dwyer, Vincent O’Mahony; Cian Dunlea, Mark O’Leary, Adam O’Mahony; Luke Kendellen, Kevin Cremin, Mark Cummins. Subs: Cian Lawless, Darragh Rowley, Keith Costello.

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

***

Ballincollig 2-18

Aghabullogue 1-12

Ballincollig have full points from their two Group 1 outings to date, while Aghabullogue are still in search of their first win. The first half was very even and the sides were level at 1-7 each at the break, James O’Dwyer for Ballincollig and Michael Dennehy for Aghabullogue the goal scorers.

Ballincollig were the better side as the second half progressed and were well in command by the finish, Brendan O’Brien their goal scorer.

Ballincollig: Ronan Cambridge; Ronan Power, Darragh Lee, Cillian Power; Brian O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Ward, Conor Sexton; Shane Murphy, James O’Dwyer; Charlie Summers, Brendan O’Brien, Eoin Dwyer; Jack Murray, David Bowen, Ciarán Buckley.

Subs: Karl Rodgers, Jack Murphy, George Howard, Danny Murphy, Kevin O’Leary

Aghabullogue: Finbarr Foley; Denis Quinlan, Aidan Barry-Murphy, Donal O’Leary; Oisín O’Connell, Killian Barry-Murphy, Shane Birmingham; David Thompson, Michael Dennehy, Aodhan Healy; John Buckley, Barry Kendellen, Brian Dineen, Dave Hartnett, Aaron O’Sullivan.

Subs: Paudie Twomey, Ardal Ó Buachalla.

Referee: Colm Ó Mocháin (Cill na Martra).

***

Next up in Group 1, Donoughmore face Ballincollig in Blarney on Saturday at 4pm, while a day later, Sunday, Inniscarra meet Aghabullogue in Grenagh, at 6pm. Round five will see Ballincollig play Inniscarra, and Donoughmore take on Blarney.

***

Grenagh 6-18

Éire Óg 1-20

Grenagh, with two wins from two Group 2 outings to date, have put themselves in a very strong position to qualify for the semi-finals of the MJK Oils Mid Cork Junior Hurling Championship.

The final scoreline in their encounter with Éire Óg at Cloughduv on Friday evening does scant justice to the efforts of the Ovens men, but does show the lethal threat carried by the winner’s attack.

With a minute to go in the first half the teams were level, 1-8 for Grenagh to Éire Óg’s 0-11, Grenagh greatly helped by a second-minute goal from Robert Coleman. Just before the break Coleman struck again for a second goal to put Grenagh in front. Within five minutes of the resumption Grenagh had added a further 2-1 to their tally to lead by 4-9 to 0-12. The outcome had been effectively settled in this six-minute period, even though Éire Óg continued to battle on to the finish.

The first-half exchanges were very competitive. Kevin Beechinor opened the scoring for Éire Óg before Robert Coleman, who finished with 4-1, received a perfect pass from Danny Warren and belted the sliotar to the net to give Grenagh an early boost.

Éire Óg responded with points from Darragh Coakley and Dan Dineen. Grenagh came back with scores from Seán Joyce, Ted and Dan Twomey, and it was 1-3 to 0-3 after ten minutes. This pattern prevailed all through the half, each side scoring freely and Éire Óg well in the hunt.

The Ovens men were level at 0-6 to 1-3 by the 16th minute. Again in the 20th minute, when Grenagh then went three points clear, Éire Óg responded with three points in a row to level, Josh McCarthy with a brace bringing his tally to 0-5 at this stage. Then came the Grenagh goal from Coleman and the double whammy on the resumption, the goals from Dan Twomey and Shane Morley dealing a mortal blow to the Éire Óg hopes.

Scorers

Grenagh: Robert Coleman 4-1; Seán Joyce 0-9 (3f); Dan Twomey 1-4 (2 65s, 1f); Shane Morley 1-1; Ted Twomey, Jack Twomey, Cathal Cronin 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: Josh McCarthy 0-7 (5f); Kevin Beechinor 0-5 (2f); Sean Hurley 0-4; Keith O’Riordan 1-0; Brian Thompson 0-2; Darragh Coakley, Daniel Dineen 0-1 each.

Grenagh: James Walsh; Kevin O’Neill, Paul Barry-Murphy, Alex Kiely; Jason O’Keeffe, Kelvin Cummins, Danny Warren; Jack Twomey, Ted Twomey; Darragh Kenny, Seán Joyce, Michael White; Robert Coleman, Shane Morley, Dan Twomey.

Subs: Cathal Cronin (34), Ray McNamara (43), Paul Ahern (55).

Éire Óg: Michael Brennan; Cillian Murphy, John Kelleher, Kevin Cooper; Kevin Beechinor, Chulainn Malone, Micheál Sheehan; Brian Hurley, Eoin Kelleher; Darragh Coakley, Brian Thompson, Daniel Dineen; Fintan O’Leary, Josh McCarthy, Sean Hurley.

Subs: Eoin Lyons (34), Keith O’Riordan (44), Shane O’Callaghan (55).

Referee: Brendan Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).

***

Ballinora 3-28

Kilmichael 0-14

Champions Ballinora, chasing their fifth Mid Cork junior hurling title in a row, were too strong for Kilmichael in this third-round Group 2 tie at Ovens.

Kilmichael matched the champions score for score in the early stages, 0-4 each after seven minutes, but then Ballinora got into their stride. They led by 0-11 to 0-5 after 23 minutes before a goal from James Keohane before the break left the champions leading by 1-12 to 0-6. The outcome was predictable thereafter.

It was 1-19 to 0-12 after 43 minutes but a second goal for the winners from substitute Kevin Murphy left Kilmichael with an impossible task. Murphy had another goal near the finish to add to their misery.

Ballinora: Barry Crowley; James Byrne, Colin O’Flynn, Tim Forde; Mark O’Brien, Conor Quirke, Mike Lordan; Neil Lordan, Danny Dineen; Darragh Holmes, Darragh Corkery, Liam Lyons; Sean Lyons, James Keohane, Ben Mayer.

Subs: Shane Kingston, Robert Quirke, James Lordan, Kevin Murphy

Kilmichael: Stephen O’Leary; Gerard Murphy, Shane Foley, Luke Hennigan; Brendan Cotter, Eoghan Murphy, Danny Horgan; Andrew Kelleher, Finbarr Buckley; Brian Horgan, Cathal Foley, Conor Cotter; Cian McCarthy, Chris O’Connell, Conor McCarthy. Subs: Michael Downey, Finbarr Dromey.

Referee: Luke Knight (Kilmurry).

***

In round four of Group 2, Ballinora play Dripsey in Ovens this Saturday, 6th, at 6pm, while at the same time Grenagh meet Kilmichael in Cloughduv. In round five, Ballinora face Grenagh, and Dripsey take on Éire Óg.