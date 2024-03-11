History

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia

March 11th, 2024 10:00 PM

This week’s picture shows the Kilmacabea U21 team before a big game 32 years ago. The picture was taken by Garry Minihane. Back, from left, Donal O’Donovan, Tony Connolly, Paul Harrington, Shane O’Brien, Tadhg Hurley, Damien O’Sullivan, Ciaran Harrington, Sean Crowley, Adrian Roycroft, Noel Crowley, Danny O’Donovan. Front, from left, Kevin O’Driscoll, Niall O’Donovan, Eoghan Daly, Denis O’Driscoll, Alex Weblin, James Wolfe, capt.; Dominic Weblin, Timmy O’Mahony, Aidan Glavin and James O’Donovan.

*****

