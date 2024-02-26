History

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

February 26th, 2024 10:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

This week’s picture dates back almost 47 years, and was taken at Skibbereen Post Office, at the switch-on of the auto telephone service on December 15th, 1977. The photograph was taken by Michael Minihane, the renowned Skibbereen photographer.

Share this article

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to:

[email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to:

www.irishnewsarchive.com

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended