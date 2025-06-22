BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

Carbery Rangers football team, 1912. Back row: Ned Hubbert, Lar Donovan, Eugene Murphy, John W Mahony, Mick Collins, Dan Keohane (guardian). Second row: James O’Donovan, William Hubbert, Jim Hayes (saddler); Jer Hayes, Maurice Collins, Pat Sheehan, Harry Hubbert, Connie Tobin, John Donovan. Third row: Freddie Walsh, Jim Santry, Dr Walshe, Fred Calnan, Fr Crowley, Mick Sweeney. Front row: Joe Reilly, Jerome O’Brien, Connie Ahearne, Connie Dempsey.

