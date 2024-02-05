BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

This week's photograph shows a Skibbereen team which played against seminarians from Myross Wood in June 1959. Myross Wood was then a training college for priests. The seminary used to invite local teams to play the seminarians. A team from Leap also played against them. The photo came from Seán McCarthy of Drinagh/Glenville.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to:

[email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to

www.irishnewsarchive.com