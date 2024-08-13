BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

The award winners at the South West Ból Chumann dinner dance at Dunmore House. In the front row are John Cahalane, James Hayes, Karen Daly, Christine Cahalane, Majella and Aidan Jennings. In the second row are Fergus O’Sullivan, John Lombard, Tom Hayes, Denis Collins, Gerry Connolly, and Harry Jennings. In the back row are Neil Murphy, Kevin Harrington, Th omas Connolly, Gerry O’Donovan, and Martin O’Brien.

