BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

August 13th, 2024 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

1992 - The award winners at the South West Ból Chumann dinner dance at Dunmore House. In the front row are John Cahalane, James Hayes, Karen Daly, Christine Cahalane, Majella and Aidan Jennings. In the second row are Fergus O'Sullivan, John Lombard, Tom Hayes, Denis Collins, Gerry Connolly, and Harry Jennings. In the back row are Neil Murphy, Kevin Harrington, Thomas Connolly, Gerry O'Donovan, and Martin O'Brien.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com

*****

