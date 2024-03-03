TD urges probe into synthetic cannabis vapes

A LOCAL TD is calling for a probe into the effect of inhaling HHC vapes which contain semi-sythetic cannabis.

Fianna Fáil TD, Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan, wants an investigation into the effects of the vapes, which are widely available in Ireland. He said that an Irish study has linked the vapes to cases of psychotic illness.

Research documented two significant cases of psychotic episodes tied to the legal use of HHC, marking a pivotal moment in scientific literature regarding the drug’s potential dangers, he added.

The study, conducted by experts from the University of Galway and Mercy University Hospital in Cork, revealed the accessibility of HHC through both online and retail vape shops in Ireland, raising concerns over its widespread availability.

The research particularly highlighted an incident in Cork where four teenagers suffered adverse reactions after vaping HHC, prompting warnings from the HSE.

‘In light of these findings, it is imperative that we delve deeper into the implications of HHC use and its legal status,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

Deputy O’Sullivan said there needs to be a comprehensive review of the legal status of HHC and similar substances, with the aim of safeguarding the community from unforeseen health risks associated with their use.

The West Cork TD raised the issue in the Dáil last week.