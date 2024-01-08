Steep rise in flu and Covid will add pressure to local hospitals

INCREASING cases of flu and Covid expected in the coming weeks are likely to put added pressure on hospitals and their emergency departments in the south west, doctors have warned.

Hospitals in the South/ South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) are already seeing an increase in people with respiratory illnesses attending emergency departments (EDs).

‘While our system is responding well, this increasing pressure requires all to play their part in using the right options for care,’ said a SSWHG spokesperson.

‘Increasing community infection rates will lead to increased risk of outbreaks in hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities, potentially affecting the most vulnerable people.’

‘Hospitals and community services around the region have put a sustained effort into ensuring that they are positioned for the traditional post-Christmas demand. However, the rise in flu and Covid infection is very steep, therefore the advice is that members of the public should present at hospital EDs only for major health emergencies and to use all other options in non-emergency situations.’

Those who aren’t vaccinated can still get vaccinated at their GP or local pharmacy, while SSWHG and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) are also reminding people to practise good infection control, including washing hands regularly and covering nose and mouth if they are coughing or sneezing.

‘Rates of Covid and flu are rising now and over the next few weeks, which will put significant pressure on hospitals and residential care facilities in the short term,’ said Dr Ger O’Callaghan, acting ceo of SSWHG.

‘Our EDs are expected to encounter significant pressures as a result and we know from experience that a delayed peak in flu season such as we are seeing now, will inevitably lead to further pressures through out the healthcare system with heightened risk of outbreaks in all facilities and delays in discharging patients to nursing homes or step-down facilities if they flu or Covid.’

Dr O’Callaghan said that the increases in viruses circulating obliges anyone with respiratory symptoms to avoid visiting hospitals and nursing homes.

‘There is no room for complacency and I urge people to follow public health advice – stay at home if you have symptoms and get vaccinated – before we reach the peak of flu season in the very near future.’

Tess O’Donovan, chief officer of CKCH, said it’s about protecting the most vulnerable from Covid-19, influenza and respiratory infections.

‘Vaccination remains our best way to reduce rates of infection. If you are unwell please try to consider the alternative options such as your local injury unit or contact SouthDoc on 0818 355 999.