Flag day to raise funds for Clonakilty Community Hospital

July 25th, 2024 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

BY EMMA CONNOLLY AN inspection of Clonakilty Community Hospital found that significant improvements were needed to prepare for a further outbreak of Covid-19. The unannounced inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found more needed to be done to segregate residents with the virus, from close contacts and those without the virus. The inspection was made last October and the findings were published this week. A Hiqa inspector had similar concerns after a visit to the HSE run facility last June, just two months after a Covid-19 outbreak claimed the lives of 10 people. This latest report stated that some of the issues identified on the previous inspection had been satisfactorily addressed. But on the latest visit, the inspector noted there were only two single rooms for isolating residents that may be suspected of having Covid-19. ‘There was no other accommodation available on that day to effect a timely response to a new outbreak of Covid-19 ... It was found on the last inspection that during the early stages of a large Covid-19 outbreak in the centre, residents were not appropriately segregated,’ the report stated. The June inspection found non-compliance in seven categories, compared to two this time. The report said that construction had commenced on a new €5m wing, which would consist mainly of single room accommodation.However, the remainder of the centre would comprise four-bed rooms which, Hiqa says, is likely to impact on the quality of life of residents. Former TD Jim Daly, chairman of the local Cairde (hospital friends) group said they welcomed the continued input of Hiqa: ‘And we note the acknowledgement of the exceptional level of care provided by staff and the improvements to date.’ The hospital said: ‘Clonakilty Community Hospital was, sadly, the first HSE/CKCH residential facility in this region to face a significant outbreak of Covid-19. Our response informed our planning and preparedness for Covid-19 at all other community hospitals and residential centres. We can confirm that a separate cohorting/isolation area is now available.’ An inspection at Macroom Community Hospital found it was found non-compliant in five areas and noted inadequate communal, private spaces, visiting areas and appropriate shower and toilet facilities to ensure privacy and dignity of residents.

A FLAG day to raise funds for patient care at Clonakilty Community Hospital will be held across the town on Saturday July 27th.

The flag day is organised by Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital, a volunteer group which supports the hospital through fundraising, advocacy, and community engagement. To date Cairde has spent over €70,000 on a various projects and improvements at the hospital.

The flag day on July 27th will raise funds to support ongoing care and comfort of patients at Clonakilty Community Hospital. Volunteers will be stationed at locations around the town. ‘We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the local community,’ said Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital chairperson Kevin O’Regan.

‘All funds raised during the flag day go directly towards improving patient care and making their stay at the hospital as comfortable as possible.

‘The event not only helps raise funds but also fosters a spirit of community and solidarity, reinforcing the unique bond between the hospital and the residents of Clonakilty. We invite everyone to join us on July 27th to show their support.’

