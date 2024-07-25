Flag day to raise funds for Clonakilty Community Hospital

A FLAG day to raise funds for patient care at Clonakilty Community Hospital will be held across the town on Saturday July 27th.

The flag day is organised by Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital, a volunteer group which supports the hospital through fundraising, advocacy, and community engagement. To date Cairde has spent over €70,000 on a various projects and improvements at the hospital.

The flag day on July 27th will raise funds to support ongoing care and comfort of patients at Clonakilty Community Hospital. Volunteers will be stationed at locations around the town. ‘We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the local community,’ said Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital chairperson Kevin O’Regan.

‘All funds raised during the flag day go directly towards improving patient care and making their stay at the hospital as comfortable as possible.

‘The event not only helps raise funds but also fosters a spirit of community and solidarity, reinforcing the unique bond between the hospital and the residents of Clonakilty. We invite everyone to join us on July 27th to show their support.’