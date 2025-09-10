Hospital advice after home birth service closes

CORK University Maternity Hospital is urging any woman who was under the care of Private Midwives Ireland and is 37 weeks pregnant or more to contact their local maternity hospital as soon as possible.

The advice comes amid growing fears that the closure of the private midwife service may lead to a rise in the number of women trying for home births without medical assistance.

PMI, which is part of UK-based Private Midwives and offered home birth supports, closed suddenly last month for financial reasons, meaning home births with midwives are now only available through HSE services.

Acknowledging the distress this news may cause for women now having to reconsider their birth plans at a late stage in pregnancy, the HSE is reassuring women that care and support are available.

Dr Mairead O’ Riordan, clinical director, CUMH, said: ‘We want to reassure any woman affected by the sudden closure of Private Midwives Ireland that we are here to support them.

‘We urge women approaching their due date to contact their local maternity hospital and ask to be put through to the bed manager.

‘From there, a plan will be put in place to ensure they receive timely and appropriate care as they prepare for the arrival of their baby. Many women will have built strong relationships with their midwife through PMI.

‘If they wish, that midwife can attend the birth as their support person.’

Women who are less than 37 weeks gestation are advised to contact their GP for advice, or the local maternity hospital directly.

For women who are affected and have clinical concerns, or are approaching their due date, at 37 weeks or more, they are encouraged to contact the CUMH switchboard directly on 021 4920 500.