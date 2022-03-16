Covid-19 Wednesday: 5,452 new cases via PCR

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,452 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, yesterday 8,644 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 1,081 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 44 are in ICU. It was reported on Wednesday that there are currently 20 Covid-19 patients being treated at Bantry General Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: ‘With the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday approaching, it is important that we all continue to follow the public health advice in order to socialise safely and maintain our focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19, as well as ourselves.

‘There has been an increase in the number of people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 who are receiving care in hospital. This is placing an additional burden on the delivery of services across hospitals and Emergency Departments.’

The spokesperson added: ‘Anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved.

‘Mask wearing is advised in crowded indoor settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing so.’

Many people who were infected with Covid-19 over the Christmas period will now be eligible for a booster vaccine. Book on www.hse.ie for those aged 12 years or older.