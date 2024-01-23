Swimmer Nuala Moore is guest on 10th Star swimming podcast

THE first person to ever swim the treacherous Drake Passage off Cape Horn in South America is the subject of the latest swimming podcast from The Southern Star.

Dingle native Nuala Moore is interviewed in the tenth episode of our popular From A to Sea podcast, presented by The Southern Star’s editor Siobhán Cronin.

In the half-hour interview, Nuala talks about her incredible journey from learning to swim off her father’s fishing boat in the Kerry waters, to her massive achievements as Ireland’s most celebrated ice and extreme swimmer, having also conquered the dangerous Bering Strait, as part of the first ever relay team to complete the swim from Russia to the US.

From her linen shop in the centre of Dingle, Nuala talks about caring for her late father, her ‘round Ireland swim and the current fascination with cold water swimming.

Her incredible career as an extreme swimmer is chronicled in her new memoir Limitless, which is published by Gill.

