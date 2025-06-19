CUTTING DOWN CANCER: The people behind cancer prevention

In this series, we continue to introduce people who are experts in the field of oncology. This week we meet CUH genetic counsellor Marie Duff.

Name

Marie Duff.

Your background

I am the principal genetic counsellor in Cork University Hospital, helping to develop the CUH Cancer Genetic service.

How does your role help with disease prevention?

My role involves evaluating an individual’s personal risk factors and family history to determine their risk for inherited cancer, genetic testing is offered if appropriate.

Depending on the cancer risk, management options can include screening and/or risk reducing surgery.

What tip could you give readers to help prevent illness?

Reduce intake of processed foods and try to maintain a healthy body weight.

Research indicates that being overweight can increase your risk of health problems such as breast, bowel, womb, oesophageal, kidney cancer and other cancers.

It can also increase the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular disease.

The TILDA study notes that 44% of Irish people are overweight.

What myth would you like to dispel about health?

‘A breast cancer gene alteration can’t be inherited from your dad’.

Your paternal family history is equally important as your maternal history.

Even men who never personally develop a cancer can pass on a breast cancer gene alteration.