WATCH: 83-year-old takes on the lakes of Ireland for charity

83-YEAR-OLD Donegal man Paddy Conaghan was swimming in Lough Hyne today as part of an incredible feat that will see him brave the lakes of the 32 counties of Ireland.

This is Paddy’s third year taking on the challenge for different charities, and this year all funds raised will go towards people living with Motor Neurone Disease and their families.

Fellow Donegal man John the Piper played him into the water, where he was joined by some West Cork locals, before speaking to Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin.

Donate by visiting his iDonate page here. Follow his journey on Facebook.