Ultra mountain marathon in West Cork this weekend

AN ULTRA marathon is taking place in Ballyvourney this Saturday.

The Slí Chorcaí Ultra Marathon is challenging mountain run that will see over 100 competitors from Ireland and beyond pushing their limits, across a gruelling 71.5km route.

The event kicks off at 8am from the 9 White Deer brewery, taking in the breathtaking views of Gougane Barra, and finishing up in the Top of the Rock campsite in Drimoleague.

Gordon Lucey, ceo of 9 White Deer said that they are 'thrilled' to be supporting the Slí Chorcaí Ultra Marathon.

If you are mad enough to get involved, more information can be found at: https://www.imra.ie/events/