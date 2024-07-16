Trail runners prepare to face the very first Beast of Beara

THE Beast of Beara, a new mountain trail run across mountains of the Beara Peninsula, will take place on Saturday July 20th at 11am, with its organisers hoping it will become a regular fixture in the Irish trail-running calendar.

Organised by Garnish GAA as a fundraiser for the club, the 20km trail starts in Allihies village, the route passing by the north engine mine of the famous Allihies copper mines, heading to Urhan on the north side of the peninsula, before crossing over the mountains towards Castletownbere, and then back to Allihies via the Beara Bridle Way.

Paul O’Shea, one of the event’s organisers, said the route is open to both runners and walkers. ‘It appeals to both the elite trail runner or a walker who is looking for an added challenge,’ said Paul. Paul says the idea for the Beast of Beara first came about from Garnish GAA chairman Ollie O’Sullivan.

‘Ollie contacted me last Christmas about setting up a fundraising trail run. We met up and worked out the route, and the plan is that it will become an annual event.’

Paul hopes that as well as raising funds for Garnish GAA, it will raise funds for other community groups in the area.

Local businesses have already come on board to support the event, including main sponsors Dursey Boat Trips and the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry. Members of the Allihies Men’s Shed are crafting a perpetual trophy for the event.

Paul believes the event will be good for area and support local businesses. ‘Over 250 have already signed up, it’s exceeded our expectations. It promises to be a great weekend in Allihies.

There will be food and entertainment laid on in the village, it’s great for tourism, and we’re inviting people to come and take part and see West Cork at its finest.’

Paul extended his thanks to everyone who supported them in organising the event, with special thanks to Pat Falvey for his support.

Registration for the Beast of Beara is €50 per participant at www.garnishgaa.ie.