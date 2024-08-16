Putting Ireland’s natural heritage at the centre

NATIONAL Heritage Week is Ireland’s most popular cultural event.

Each year, thousands of people plan heritage events in their towns or villages with many more thousands expected to participate.

Everyone is welcome to join BirdWatch Ireland West Cork Branch as they put Ireland’s natural heritage at the centre of National Heritage Week in West Cork on Sunday August 18th.

This year there are two themed days, the Wild Child Day and Water Heritage Day.

The West Cork Branch of BirdWatch Ireland is organising its own event to encompass both these themes on Sunday August 18th and are inviting anyone interested in the natural heritage of West Cork to spend a few hours learning about the wild birds on Rosscarbery Estuary, meeting on the causeway opposite the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, at any time between 2.30pm and 4.30pm. The aim of the event is to introduce participants to the special groups of birds that use the estuary, how they use it, the journeys they take to get there and the importance of the ‘bit of mud’.

The event is suitable for families and children, but anyone interested in the wild life of the estuary is welcome to attend.

Between September and March, Rosscarbery Estuary forms part of the monthly Irish Wetland Bird Survey (I-WeBS) and the counting and/or identification skills of budding young counters will be put to the test, and there may be prizes.

Bring binoculars if possible, but the branch will have some available to borrow on the day and there will be spotting scopes on hand for an even closer look at the birds. Contact Nicholas Mitchell on 087-1215256 for further information or email [email protected].

For a full listing of all National Heritage Week events around the county pick up a brochure locally or visit www.heritageweek.ie.