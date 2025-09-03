No cause established for Cape Clear water deterioration

A ‘do not swim’ notice remains in place at Oileán Chléire (Cape Clear Island) over two weeks since it was originally instated.

On Tuesday, Cork County Council said that for ‘operational reasons’ the warning would be staying in place, writes Marian Roche.

Tests for interococci and e-coli bacteria carried out on both August 18th and 13th showed the water quality to be acceptable, but tests on August 11th were ‘poor’, with levels of interococci over 1000 CFUs (colony forming units) per 100ml.

A month earlier, the levels were 1 CFU per 100ml, and on August 18th, the levels were 4 CFUs per 100ml.

Enterococci are bacteria that live in the intestinal tracts of some animals and humans, and indicate possible contamination with faecal waste.

According to the website beaches.ie, the presence of both enterococci and e. coli in large numbers is a ‘warning of a possible health risk’.

It advises that there are five main possible sources: pollution from wastewater treatment systems, runoff from agriculture, water draining from built-up areas such as drains and culverts, domestic sewage, or dogs, birds, and other animals.

Monitoring continues at Oileán Chléire South Harbour.