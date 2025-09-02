PROPERTY WEST CORK: Forget-me-not: the garden

When buying or selling a house, most people tend to focus on the interior layout and outside architectural features. Yet, one of the most important aspects of any home is just outside the door: the garden.

Even in West Cork, with spectacular landscapes and coastlines literally on the doorstep, a garden not only provides you with personal space but can transform a house.

A garden shouldn’t be thought of as just an outdoor add-on; think of it as an extension of your living space.

Somewhere to sit outside for your morning coffee, a space for children and pets to play, and on a summer’s evening a place to relax and entertain friends.

If you’re selling your home, a well-maintained garden will increase your property’s curb appeal, making a strong first impression on potential buyers.

Real estate professionals often note that homes with attractive gardens tend to sell more quickly and at higher prices than similar properties with little done to the garden.

Before you think of putting a house on the market and planning any work that needs doing to the house, think too of what needs to done to the garden.

Do fences or walls need repairing, or are there trees that need pruning to a more manageable size?

Are pathways and patios in good order and moss free? Once you’ve done the hard maintenance work and the house is ready to go on the market, a couple of pots of flowers positioned outside the front door, are welcoming to prospective buyers and make sure you keep up with weeding and grass cutting while viewings are ongoing.

If you have a patio area, put garden furniture out, and maybe a barbecue; it will give people an opportunity to envisage how the garden will work for them.

For buyers, if it’s a new build take a look at the size and shape of the garden. Is it north or south facing, and how sheltered it is.

Is there space to put in decking or a patio near to the house, a garden shed, and if you have young children, is there enough space for them to play, and have play equipment such as a swing or trampoline.

Think also of ‘utility spaces’: somewhere to put the washing line, and the bins.

A new-build garden will give you the chance to really put your own stamp on a garden; you may have to wait a few years for shrubs and trees to get established but it will truly be your own creation.

An established garden, whilst cutting out a lot of the hard planting work can bring its own challenges.

If there are a number of mature trees, consider how close these are to the house, as roots can cause damage to foundations.

Also check how stable the tree is, as large branches and trees falling in winter gales can cause considerable damage to a property.

Be sure to check the garden for any invasive plants. Japanese Knotweed, if present, should only be tackled by an expert, as cutting it back yourself will only cause it to spread.

Gunnera, more commonly known as Giant Rhubarb and species of Rhododendron can also be invasive.

If you have pets, check if the garden is secure for them to roam free and while water features are great for wildlife, they’re not suitable if young children are around.

If you’re taking on an existing garden, you’ll want to make your own stamp on it.

Take a look around the local area, see what neighbours have planted in their gardens and ask for advice: it’s a great way to introduce yourself, and most gardeners are only too happy to share their knowledge and maybe some cuttings!

West Cork, with the Gulf stream alongside has long been associated with plants more suitable for tropical climes: the world-renowned Garinish Island and it’s huge variety of species is testament to this.

However, you don’t need to think exotic when deciding what to plant in your new garden.

The native whitethorn, honeysuckle and fuchsia, which lines the roadsides of West Cork through the seasons, look beautiful, are hardy, and are a haven for pollinators.

Living near the coast also brings its own challenges with salt from sea spray and windburn from winter storms damaging plants and shrubs.

Hardy plants like hydrangeas do well in West Cork and bring colour for months at a time.

If you have space, think about creating a small vegetable patch. Nothing tastes as good as home-grown food.

If you are moving into an established garden, wait a year until you do any major work, live through a full year of seasons in the garden, watch how the light falls throughout the year, see how existing plants fare, and also have your soil type analysed.

By doing this. it will also let you work out the best spots for seating. Don’t think of a garden just for enjoying during the summer months; there’s nothing sets you off for a busy working day like sitting out with a hot mug of coffee on a cold frosty morning, so plan a few seating spots around your garden to take in the light at different times of the day and year.

Any garden takes time and commitment, but sitting in your garden on a summer’s evening, perhaps eating some home grown produce makes it all worthwhile.