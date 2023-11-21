Chilly daily dippin’ for a very good reason

BY MARY McCARTHY

‘A BALANCED life is a better life and we only have one, so we better make the most of it and help those around us that need it,’ says Richard O’Flynn of The Yellow Door in Baltimore, the organiser of Freezin’ for Good Reason.

Freezin’ for Good Reason is where, every day during November, local people come together, a group of twenty people, swimming and dipping in Lough Hyne or in the ocean at Baltimore, he explained.

‘Even in wintry weather, the motivation for doing this, is to make a difference for people in need with troubled issues. These concerns include anxiety, depression, eating disorders, suicide, and death of a loved one,’ said Richard.

‘Mental health difficulties are experienced in teenagers, because of online bullying, the pandemic, death in a family or from suicide. They don’t talk about feelings. Life has moved to phones with online activities. Nothing is real. Many show their best in photos they post, using filters to make them look perfect, as the world would think they should look and have forgotten about the true beauty from within.’

‘It is important to get help quickly,’ added Richard. ‘A particular focus will be on the youth, because if a problem is solved while young, it leads to happier adults. Funds raised will go to the Skibbereen Community School and Skibbereen Family Resource Centre. The aim is to enable them to work as one unit, so kids with different problems end up with the right counsellor and the right help. This is being set up in our local area to help our friends.’

As soon as a problem starts, it is important to know you are not the only one, Richard said.

‘Help is available in the arms of the professionals in your town. All medical clinics will have access to brochures with a list of help that all families can get locally, which most people would not know about. A problem shared is a problem solved, as the saying goes.’

Among those taking the chilly daily dip is well-known artist, Majella O’Neill Collins, who will dip on Sherkin island.

‘Every morning, when the tide comes in around a quarter to eight, I go swimming with my friend, Mona,’ said artist Majella. ‘I am in my swimsuit, gown and woollie hat at the dock. And look forward to it. No day is too wet, too windy, or too cold. There is the excitement of doing it and we have a great laugh.’

‘Because I am not a person who swims, it has allowed me to break through something I never thought I would do,’ she said.

‘We are trying to be kind, helping those who need support. Even if that is just for one person. Everybody knows somebody with depression and anxiety. This is also a fallout from the pandemic. If funding is available, we can do things. And change something for someone. Small things that change can make a big difference.’

To donate, see Freezin’ For Good Reason on Gofundme.com or contact Richard on 086 2531805.