Tickets released for Cork vs Clare fanzone in Páirc Uí Chaoímh

CORK hurling fans who have missed out on tickets to the Rebels' All-Ireland final against Clare this Sunday will be able to soak up the big match atmosphere in Páirc Uí Chaoímh, with tickets for a special fanzone available now.

The family-friendly event will show the clash between Cork and Clare on a big screen, with the Pat Ryan's team hoping to return Liam McCarthy to Leeside for the first time since 2005.

Tickets will be free of charge and available via Cork GAA’s website www.gaacork.ie and Cork City Council’s website www.corkcity.ie. Patrons will be accommodated both on the field, and in the North Stand depending on their ticket.

The Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr Dan Boyle said: 'The countdown is truly on to the big day next Sunday. And this year, we will hear the Rebel Roar ring out, not just at Croke Park, but at the home of Cork GAA, SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh where there will be a hugely exciting atmosphere at the first ever Rebels’ Fanzone. Make sure you, your family and friends are there by booking tickets today.'

Patrons should note that:

Doors open at 2pm, and only valid ticket holders will be admitted

TV coverage will be shown from 2,15pm

All u16s need to be accompanied by an adult

There is to be no consumption of alcoholic beverages at the Fanzone event

Patrons are to obey stewards and Gardai at all times

Pedestrian access to the stadium is via Centre Park Road

Use public transport and city centre car parks

No parking is provided in the vicinity of the stadium

Please respect our neighbours around the stadium and do not park illegally

Dress for the weather, no umbrellas or hurleys allowed in the Fanzone

The match will be shown on a massive 9 metre by 5.8 metre LED wall, located at the city end of the stadium.

Closer to home in West Cork, the West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing will be holding their annual vintage working day on Sunday July 21st – and the event will be the perfect place to watch the All-Ireland final, on a special outdoor giant screen.

Read more in this week's Southern Star.