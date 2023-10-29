Castlehaven win Cork premier senior football championship

CASTLEHAVEN are premier senior football champions following a 0-11 to 0-9 victory over Nemo Rangers.

The Haven's championship win is their first since 2013, and the 6th in the club's history.

Captain Mark Collins said it was a dream come true. 'Absolutely unbelievable,' he said, speaking to Rebels Online. 'It's a dream come true, I remember being at home as a kid pretending to lift the cup and for that dream to come true is absolutely amazing.'

Michael Hurley was named man of the match after scoring five of his team's points.

They will now take on Clare champions Cratloe in the Munster championship in two weeks time.

Full report and reaction in this week's Southern Star, in shops and online from Thursday, November 2nd.