WEST FORK: Life of the market

The proof of any good food is in the eating, and what better place to taste West Cork than at its vibrant markets? We are spoilt for choice with new fewer than 14 farmer and country markets stretching from Bandon to Castletownbere.

This article was featured in our West Fork 2025 magazine – you can read the full supplement here!

BY KATE RYAN

The role of a market is myriad.

First is as a casual place of trade for farms and small food producers to easily sell food within a short distance of where it is grown or produced, and customers are keen on buying food that is picked fresh and of the season.

In today’s climate (literally), choosing to shop for food produced locally and seasonally is becoming less an ideal and more an imperative, plus the novelty of shaking the hand that feeds you never wears thin.

Although the genesis of our markets is to trade homegrown foods and farmgate goodies, they also reflect the creative side of West Cork life.

As a beacon for artists and makers, markets offer a snapshot of the depth of artistry in the area.

How lucky are we to be surrounded by people who dedicate their lives to producing gorgeous things for us to eat, drink, have and hold.

From the first spear of asparagus in spring to the first blush of locally grown strawberries and earthy aroma of just-lifted spuds, there really isn’t any comparison!

The success of our markets has captured the attention of visitors to West Cork looking to experience our food culture.

They have heard about West Cork’s reputation as the cradle of the modern Irish food revolution and the wily group of women cheesemakers who kickstarted it all; our world-class seafood; our pasture-raised beef and poultry; our charcuterie, sourdough and fermentation obsessions; our butter, fresh fruits and vegetables.

The market is where visitors come to experience that and see that this really is the food we make and the food we love to eat because our food landscape is authentic and real.

To service the culinary-curious visitor, markets have evolved to offer hot food and to-go coffees.

From smash burgers to hot dogs, cakes and cappuccino, to sushi, dim sum and vegan buddha bowls, there’s no shortage of tasty things – and the perfect excuse to stop and do some people-watching!

Markets are as much about serving the community with food as they are a social occasion.

Much like the village pub, our markets are places where personal connection is not only generously offered but vital.

A few words while choosing a loaf of bread or asking what fresh fish is good this time of year, to full-on catch-ups with faces not seen in a while, markets have become important social and community hubs.

I asked three popular market traders why they enjoy trading at farmers’ markets – rain or shine!

Bradley Putze, Lisheen Greens

Lisheen Greens grow organic seasonal produce. They are renowned for their asparagus.

‘When we began trading in March 2018, we were completely new to growing vegetables and enthusiastic to start a new chapter in our lives. We trade at Skibbereen market with a permanent stall and sometimes sell at Schull on Sunday and Clonakilty on Friday depending on the volume of produce we have available.

‘Our main Springtime crop is asparagus, greens throughout the year, followed by new potatoes, broad beans and peas. In summer, it’s courgettes, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, aubergines, French beans and potatoes. We end the year with squashes and pumpkins.

‘Markets are all about the chat! It's a great way to shop, and there is constant banter or topical discussions while doing business. The farmers’ markets have an amazing community of traders that create a wonderfully friendly environment, but it's also the characters who support the market every week whatever the weather.

‘You can talk directly to the producer to understand the process they undertake, and importantly your money is staying within the community directly helping small families and their businesses survive. In turn, we spend that money with other local businesses. We all help each other to maintain a vibrant and happy community.’

Hungry Crow, Niamh O’Reilly

Hungry Crow handmake bean-to-bar chocolates that are dairy, gluten and refined-sugar-free and vegan-friendly. You can also visit their gorgeous shop at The Pike between Rosscarbery and Clonakilty.

‘Hungry Crow started trading at Skibbereen market in June 2015.’ explains Niamh O’Reilly. ‘We had a basket of bars and a tray of samples and sold out in 45 minutes. We still trade at Clonakilty and Skibbereen where we sell our handmade chocolates, truffles, and chocolate enrobed stuffed Medjool dates.

‘We are constantly developing, learning and improving and do our best to create quality products served with genuine old-fashioned Irish friendliness by people with a passion for their craft.

‘Come to a market if you want to meet the makers and are interested in where your food comes from; if you want to support small independent producers and care about the quality of your food, or have a great lunch on the go, the chats, and learn about the food you buy. Make a visit to your local farmers’ market a must-do for a grand day out!’

Gubbeen, Clovis Ferguson

Gubbeen trade their own produce (cheese, bacon, pork, charcuterie, kefir), as well as a great selection of Irish cheeses, eggs, and farmhouse condiments and cordials.

‘We began trading a good 20-plus years ago. My brother Fingal, Madeline McKeever and a few others [part of the Growing Awareness, Skibbereen's Food and farming group] got Skibbereen market back up and running. Back then, Madeline was rearing organic beef and sold it at the market, and Fingal brought along the first of his smoked rashers and salamis.

‘Now we trade at Mahon Point, Thursday; Bantry Friday; Skibbereen Saturday and Schull on summer Sundays. At Skibbereen, I love that a plain old carpark gets transformed by a bunch of people into a vibrant market and then a few hours later it’s back to being a carpark.

‘There’s a huge amount of talented, hard-working people that bring us great produce and original craft. You see the producers standing behind what they do and it’s amazing for customers to get to know where the food comes from, how your pots were thrown, or who raised the chickens.

‘Visiting your local farmers’ market is a chance to support local and make direct connections. New business ventures can get direct feedback and a helping hand from other traders to get off the ground. It’s all about making connections.’

Year-Round Markets

Ballydehob: Levis’ Cornerhouse, Wednesday, 9am-1pm.

Baltimore: Community Hall, Sunday, 11am-1pm.

Bandon: Old Market Garden, Saturday, 9:30-1:30pm.

Bantry: The Square, Friday, 9:30-2:30pm.

Castletownbere The Square, Thursday, 9:30-1:30pm (monthly in winter, weekly in summer)

Clonakilty: Emmet Square, Friday, 9:30am – 2:30pm.

Dunmanway: Market Square, Thursday, 10am-2pm.

Kinsale: Short Quay, Wednesday, 9:30am-2pm.

Macroom: The Square, Thursday, 10am-2pm.

Rosscarbery: The Square, Saturday, 9:30am-1:30pm.

Skibbereen: Fair Field Car Park, Saturday, 9:30am-1:30pm.

Seasonal Markets

Schull: Pier Road Car Park, April – September only, Sunday, 9:30am-1pm.

Indoor Country Markets

Bandon: Country Market, 2 Weir Street Friday and Saturday, 8:30am-1pm.

Macroom: Country Market, GAA Hall, Castle Grounds, Tuesday, 11am-12:30pm.

This article was featured in our West Fork 2025 magazine – you can read the full supplement here!