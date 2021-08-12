Outdoor socialising in the rain? No problem thanks to West Cork brand's new poncho

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur is supplying the perfect complement to their consumers to ensure they can continue to socialise outdoors regardless of the Irish summer weather.

The 'Five Farms Poncho' has got you covered for any change in the Irish summer weather while also ensuring you look cooler to your friends.

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur is a joint Irish-US venture between the long- established McCormick’s Distilling company in Western Missouri & Irish whiskey veteran Johnny Harte.

'Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur continues to grow in popularity in Ireland and across the globe including being the fastest growing new Irish drinks brand in the United States in 2020.

'We committed ourselves to come up with something practical and fun to help our On- Trade, Bars, Restaurants and Hotel customers on their return to business. With the Five Farms poncho you can socialise outdoors regardless of what the Irish weather brings. Five Farms, the brand for all seasons.' according to Johnny Harte, co-founder, Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

Five Farms has give The Southern Star five ponchos to give away over on our Facebook page.

Entirely sourced and produced in County Cork, Five Farms is the first genuine ‘Farm to Table’ Irish cream liqueur.

Crafted from single batches of fresh cream sourced in five family run farms in Cork blended with premium tripled-distilled Irish Whiskey, 10 times more whiskey than other brands in the category.

The multi award winning Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur picked up an array of industry awards from across the globe in 2020 including 'World’s Best Irish Cream'.

'Five Farms is a unique brand. It’s something really special and the trade have taken to the proposition. Year on year sales in Ireland are up 54% and Five Farms has added a real edge to our offering within Dalcassian,' said John Dillion, Managing Director, Dalcassian Wine & Spirit.

Five Farms is available through the Musgraves Group of Supervalu and Centra stores nationwide, O’Brien’s Off Licences plus a host of independent outlets nationwide. It is distributed exclusively in Ireland by Dalcassian Wine & Spirits.