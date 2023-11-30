Kate Ryan is ‘Food Storyteller of Year’

WEST Cork food writer Kate Ryan has been named the inaugural ‘Food Storyteller of the Year Award’ by the Listowel Food Fair.

Kate is the founder of Flavour.ie, a platform dedicated to Irish food.

The Clonakilty-based writer has appeared in various media from The Southern Star to the BBC, while she also writes on her blog, The Flavour Files, showcasing the best of Cork produce and encouraging everyday cooking with local foods.

She is also the 2023 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Producers’ Champion.

