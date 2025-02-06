Extra heat heading for supermarket shelves

SHELVES in West Cork are about to get hotter with the release of a limited-edition run of flaming hot crisps.

Following the success of its Extra Flamin' Hot range last year across Doritos, Wotsits Crunchy and Walkers Max, PepsiCo is adding a limited-edition Walkers Extra Flamin' Hot variant.

Spicy flavours have outperformed expectations as consumer demand has grown over recent years, with a growth of 8.7% last year.

This new flavour of Walkers will only be available for eight weeks, and is hoped to help generate further windfalls to add to the €2 million in retail sales for the spicy range since its debut.

'We know Irish consumers love bold flavours and the new limited-edition Walkers Extra Flamin’ Hot is set to bring fresh excitement to the snack aisle,' said Liz Finlay, marketing manager at PepsiCo. 'This launch continues to deliver bold, innovative snacking experiences while creating a buzz in-store and offering retailers a great opportunity to boost savoury snack sales.'

Walkers Extra Flamin’ Hot is available in a 150g sharing pack (RRP €2.79), and is a limited edition for eight weeks only.