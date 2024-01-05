West Cork farms to host dairy-beef demonstration events

THREE on-farm events will be held in West Cork next month as DairyBeef 500 joins forces with Animal Health Ireland’s (AHI) CalfCare Programme.

DairyBeef 500 is a Teagasc campaign focused on maximising the potential of beef production from the dairy herd, DairyBeef 500 has linked up with the annual AHI CalfCare roadshow on calf health and management.

The three West Cork events are taking place in Dunmanway, Kinsale, and Clonakilty.

‘These events are extremely important dates in the calendar for both dairy farmers and dairy calf-to-beef farmers in terms of refreshing their skillset on calf rearing,’ said Alan Dillon, DairyBeef 500’s campaign coordinator.

For the first time, beef farmers rearing dairy beef calves will host some of the events. Through the addition of such farms, it’s hoped that additional visitors will attend these events to get an update on the fundamentals of good calf rearing and management in advance of the 2024 calving season.

The following farms will host the events during January, each scheduled for an 11am start:

January 12: John and Marie Hurley, Kilronan, Dunmanway P47 YD72

January 16: Gerard, Anne and Stephen McCarthy, Ballymackean, Old Head, Kinsale P17 RX37

January 19: Albert Helen, Dromgarriff West, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty P85 PD30

‘Dairy beef system performance starts the day the calf is born and the attention to detail of the dairy farmer is an important element in the performance of the beef farmer,’ said Teagasc’s head of beef knowledge transfer Pearse Kelly.

‘Equally so, dairy beef farmers have to pick up the baton once the calf transfers to their farm and follow best practice in calf rearing to achieve the targets that underpin successful dairy beef operations.’

Teagasc head of dairy knowledge transfer Joe Patton said that the integration of both teams to deliver the events emphasised the importance of the calf-rearing process to both farming systems.

‘It’s essential that dairy farmers do their utmost to produce calves that have enhanced profitability potential and look after them well up to the point of transfer from the farm to ensure the success of the dairy beef farmer’s operation,’ he said.

Holding the events on both dairy and beef farms highlights the common skills and knowledge required by both sets of farmers which are similar in nature, according to AHI chief executive David Graham.

‘AHI welcomes the opportunity to link with Dairy Beef 500 in the delivery and content of these events, reflecting the increasing interdependence of the two sectors as they work together to maintain an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable cattle sector.’