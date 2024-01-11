West Cork farmers show huge interest in joining new Wagyu beef programme

THERE is strong interest in West Cork in linking up with an innovative Wagyu beef programme, with more than 80 farmers attending a recent meeting in Clonakilty.

Farmers in West Cork were canvassed for their interest in supplying the new dairy-beef cross for a wagyu beef brand coming to Ireland.

Warrendale Wagyu is established in the UK, with the Yorkshire brand linking with more than 750 farmers for its supplier programme.

They are seeking dairy farmers in Munster to offer a guaranteed market outlet for their calves.

The meeting in the Emmet Hotel in Clonakilty saw presentations on Genetics/Commercial Beef Value from Alan Twomey and on Early Calf Care from Martin Kavanagh.

Warrendale Wagyu managing director Tom Richardson and Jamie Brownrigg outlined the Warrandale Wagyu Ireland programme which included a history of the growth and success of their programme in the UK over the past seven years.

From experience of the scheme in UK, the average slaughter age is 25 months, with a target carcass weight of 330-335kg.

Munster Bovine has a total of 3,000 straws available initially. These cost €19 each and the minimum order is 20 straws.

The meeting at the Emmet Hotel saw a Q&A session on the programme and the strong farmer turnout expressed a high level of interest in including Wagyu beef genetics in their 2024 breeding programme.

Warrendale is now beginning following up with all attendees to confirm their interest and eligibility to join the programme.

Warrendale Wagyu has partnered with Munster Bovine and Kepak Group to develop a supply chain in Ireland under the Warrendale Wagyu Ireland brand.

Farmers who produce Wagyu under this heifer and steer programme will benefit from a guaranteed €200 payment for their fourweek- old calf, as well as an additional €50 premium to the breeder after the animal has been processed. Wagyu is a breed of cattle native to Japan.

The Warrendale offering combines fullblood Wagyu genetics with dairy to produce a Wagyu Cross, known as an F1 Wagyu.

‘The Wagyu breed is an ideal fit for Irish dairy beef breeders and the Warrendale Wagyu programme structure is perfectly positioned to guarantee a financial return for farmers and market outlet for Wagyu dairy cross calves,’ said Tom Richardson.

‘We are passionate about working with farmers across all stages of the supply chain to promote the highest quality meat that is in huge demand. We are delighted to be supported by Munster Bovine and Kepak.’

Munster Bovine chief Doreen Corridan said the programme is focused on offering the best genetics to dairy farmers ensuring they get maximum value ‘in addition to the security of easy calving and short gestation. Calf purchasers need a high CBV healthy calf to ensure profitability and also need to be able to conveniently source calves direct from dairy herdowners.’