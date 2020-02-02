Twelve contest four titles in Clon

CARBERY Titles Night took place on Saturday last in Ahamilla GAA Complex, Clonakilty.

Twelve contestants (seven ladies and five men) from various clubs within the region took part. The evening began early for contestants, starting with private interviews with the judges.

Doors then opened at 8.30pm for the general public, supporters and family members and the event started at 9.30pm. Participants were put through their paces by MC Marguerite Buckley in the onstage interviews.

In front of a large audience, contestants answered questions and gave the spectators an insight into their personal lives and their involvement with Macra so far. Participants also had the option of performing a party piece and onlookers were treated to performances of singing, music and dance. The standard of competitors was very high.

The judges, John Martin Carroll, current national Mr Personality winner 2019; Geraldine Barrett, National Queen of the Land 2013, and Edel Ronan McGrath, International Miss Macra 2009, had the difficult task of picking the winners of the four titles on offer.

The winners who emerged were Adrian Buckley of Caheragh Macra, Mr Personality 2020; Carmel Cullinane of Clonakilty Macra, Blue Jeans Country Queen 2020; Sophia Kingston of Innishannon Macra, Queen of the Land 2020 and Mary Anne McCarthy of Ballinascarthy Macra, Miss Macra 2020.

Winners will now progress to the various festivals later on in the year. First up will be the Mr Personality Festival in Kilkenny in April, then the Blue Jeans Country Queen Festival in Meath in June, next is the Miss Macra Festival in Tipperary in August and finally the Queen of the Land Festival in Offaly in November.

In other news, upcoming events for the region include Caheragh Macra’s fundraising quiz this Friday, January 24th, in the Travellers Rest Pub at 9pm, while Clonakilty Macra are taking part in the second round of senior debating in Carrigtwohill versus Kilmacthomas on Saturday night, January 25th.