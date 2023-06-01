Top honours for two local Teagasc students

A YOUNG woman from Ballinhassig has taken one of the top prizes at the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year Awards.

Amanda Draper was awarded top student in the Other Land Based Enterprises category. Amanda has graduated with distinction on both Level 5 and Level 6 in Equitation at Teagasc’s Kildalton College.

She began working with horses from a young age which inspired her to develop her career in the equine industry. Kildalton College was the perfect fit, offering Amanda a practical and hands on approach. The courses gave her the opportunity to refine and develop her riding, handling and management skills.

Amanda has since completed the International British Horse Society coaching qualification and has been offered a full time position as an international groom.

The awards were presented by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue last week.

Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education in Teagasc congratulated the finalists and thanked education colleagues for their commitment and dedication.

She said that in 2022, almost 4,500 students successfully completed training with Teagasc and were awarded a QQI certificate.

Among the finalists was Owain Buttimer from Rosscarbery who completed the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture – Dairy Herd Management at Teagasc Clonakilty College.