Timmy Dooley prepares for fishing negotiations

Minister of State Timmy Dooley last week met with his Danish counterpart Jacob Jensen, where the Irish TD raised a number of issues, including a particular concern for whitefish stocks in the Celtic Sea.

‘We have had zero catch advice for Celtic Sea cod and whiting for a number or years, and now ICES is advising zero catch for Celtic Sea haddock. As these stocks are caught in a mixed fishery, this scenario will be challenging’.

Minister Dooley made reference to the ‘considerable progress’ made by the fishing industry over the last number of years in terms of sustainable fishing, as well as the need to continue efforts to rebuild vulnerable stocks, repeating his concerns around unsustainable fishing by some coastal states.

Minister Dooley also reiterated the importance of the Hague Preference to Ireland.

The Danish and Irish ministers also took the opportunity on Friday to discuss the state of play on ongoing negotiations between the EU and Iceland, which ‘are of significant importance’ to Ireland and the Minister took this opportunity to highlight Ireland’s concerns in this regard; Denmark currently holds the Presidency of the EU Council.

The meeting was part of the wider preparations for Ireland’s Presidency during the second half of 2026, when the annual fishing opportunity negotiations will be taking place.