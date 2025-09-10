Carbery Macra kicks off with the 2025 Queen of the Castle

Carbery Macra has kicked off the year on a strong note, beginning with a well attended AGM in Aughaville Hall.

Members reflected on a successful year filled with victories across various clubs. Since then, local clubs have been holding their own AGMs and electing officers for the coming year.

Get your thinking hats ready as it is getting close to Club Question Time. It takes place on Friday, September 12th, in Kilbrittain Community Hall.

Sign-in is from 8-8:15 pm, and teams of four will compete, with rainbow teams (mixed clubs) also welcome.

The quiz will see each member participate in an individual specialist round before joining forces for six general knowledge rounds.

Results will be announced later that evening at the Kilbrittain Inn, where a social evening will be held. We hope the occasion may spark renewed interest in Kilbrittain Macra.

Meanwhile, Carbery Macra is celebrating the achievements of Katie Hurley from Drinagh, who was crowned Queen of the Castle 2025 at the All-Ireland competition in Cahir over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Katie first did the regional titles round in the Leap Inn back in February where she represented Caheragh Macra and was successful.

Representing Carbery, Katie competed against 21 other contestants from across Ireland, New Zealand, and Canada.

The event included activities, private interviews with judges, and an on-stage interview. A celebratory homecoming was held at the Traveller’s Rest to mark her success, with members commending her outstanding representation of both Caheragh and Carbery Macra.