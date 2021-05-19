The Case IH 7120 – it’s a Magnum of Muscle!

Farm Classics with Peter O'Brien

Assembled at the Racine plant in Wisconsin, the Case IH Magnum was the first new joint venture between the merged Case and International Harvester companies. Branded under the slogan of ‘Magnum means more’, the Magnum was unveiled in 1987 and comprised four models 7110,7120,7130 with the 7140 topping the range 195hp.

Power for the Magnum 7120 is supplied by a mighty turbocharged Cummins 8.3l engine.The transmission boasts a straight line 18 speed full powershift, complete with park gear, all controlled by a single lever which can sometimes prove to be quite stiff, requiring extra muscle shifting from forward to reverse. Early models had a restrictive 2 speed reverse, which was quickly updated to four gears, with a further creeper option also available.

The bonnet of the Magnum, with its black Case International decals, is hinged at the nose cone, opening up and away from the cab, while side panels open forward for convenient daily routine checks. Entry to the cab is a through the single but generously wide opening left hand door. Great forward vision is granted thanks to a large front windscreen free of any support beams, while a touch button dash with digital displays keeps the operator informed.

The cab is quite ‘cosy’ with a large operator console spanning almost the entire side of the cab to the right of the seat. The console houses the gear selection lever- with 18th gear proving a little bit of a stretch-, while long spool valve levers, linkage and PTO controls fall easier to hand.

Worthy of note to is that 1000rpm speed PTO was standard on the Magnum, with the 540rpm speed a factory fitted option. Due to the absence of a second door, vision to this side is unhindered as there is no pillar. Owing to the draft work intention of this American ‘row-crop’ tractor, both downward and sideward rear visibility is quite good. However, a low set rear cab line, with its built-in air conditioning unit, hinders upward vison for taller implements when looking out the rear window which many may find restrictive. Another operator niggle is the minimal lighting package the Magnum offered.

Renowned for their brute power and reliability, the 7100 series of tractors set the standard for the Magnum name.

Over 30 years later, the name continues as the Case IH standard for American built, heavy, high horsepower tractors with the Magnum range currently spanning from 180-396hp.

Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork

VITAL STATISTICS

Model

Case Magnum 7120

Horsepower

150 HP

Engine

Cummins 8.3l

Years of manufacture

1987-1993