Tadhg Healy is new IFA chair in West Cork

CLONAKILTY man Tadhg Healy is the new chair of IFA Cork West after he was appointed to the role at last Thursday's annual general meeting in Dunmanway.

Tadhg will take up the chair role for West Cork vacated by Donal O'Donovan.

Catherine O'Sullivan from Rosscarbery was elected the new secretary while James Hurley from Clonakilty was elected the new public relations officer of IFA Cork West.

New IFA president Francie Gorman was a special guest on the evening and was making his first visit to the region in his role as president.

Tadhg Healy is from Garralacka in Clonakilty and is a broiler chicken supplier to Shannonvale Foods. He also contract rears dairy heifers and works a small bit of forestry.

'It's a huge honour to take the chair,' Tadhg told The Southern Star. 'This is a very challenging time for farmers and there are big challenges with issues like the environment but there are also so many positive things going on with farming in West Cork.

'Farmers have made big changes for the environment and there has been huge progress made in many areas and we need to show that to the public. The new IFA president Francie touched on this when he addressed members too – farmers sometimes are very good at putting the message out to each other but not so good at communicating it to the general public.'

Tadhg also stressed the importance, among other issues, of ensuring the nitrates derogation is not further deteriorated after 2023's losses. 'The reduction in the nitrates derogation is affecting small family farms,' he said. 'What was supposed to be a directive to target industrial farming is actually affecting the smallest farmers, and the small family farm units. It's affecting right through the community.'

In his speech to members Francie Gorman impressed upon them the importance of ensuring farmers get an input into government policy in Ireland and Europe.