Sweet win for showstopper Don Oreo on first outing to Balmoral

DUNMANWAY pedigree beef farmers had a sweet win at Balmoral Show where over 3,000 animals competed last week.

Don Oreo, owned by the O’Donovan family, won first in her class and champion female before going on to be declared Overall Belgian Blue champion of Balmoral Show 2023.

It’s believed this is the first time the overall title has come to the south of the country.

‘It’s a huge honour,’ said Daniel O’Donovan, who was there with his father Tim and sister Denise.

Not only was it Don Oreo’s first time at the show, it was a first for the O’Donovan’s too. They run a commercial beef farm as well as having pedigree cows. The win is a great boost to the herd, which Tim started 30 years ago, and also to Don Oreo who will be competing on the West Cork show circuit this summer.

‘She’ll probably be getting ready for breeding after that,’ said Daniel who said she’s probably better looked after than himself!

‘She has a strict diet, and her own individual pen. She’s a great animal, even if she can be a bit giddy at times!’