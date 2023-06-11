Sustainability is at the heart of this year’s Cork Summer Show

THE Cork Summer Show 2023 is taking place over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, June 17th and 18th at the Showgrounds at Curraheen.

‘As one of the longest running shows of its type in Ireland, with a history spanning more than two centuries, the Cork Summer Show is a highlight of the season and a focal point for agricultural communities across Munster. Its traditional competitions are a showcase of Irish agriculture, innovation and of rural life,’ said Robert Harkin, president of the Munster Agricultural Society.

‘Our society was founded in 1805, with the objective of promoting agriculture, industry and science. These traditional competitions are a very important part the Cork Summer Show and give visitors both from rural and urban areas an opportunity to see the very best of Irish farming.’

Together with all the traditional competitions, there are 20 themed zones, spanning everything from music and entertainment to kids’ activities, to dogs, pets and small animals, health and wellness, lifestyle events, art, craft and baking, to horses and equestrian activities, farm animals.

There’s even a vintage motors and tractors, agricultural equipment section.

The show also features a food village bringing together some of the very best of local food culture, chef demos and an opportunity to meet with food producers.

This year’s show also features an Enterprise Zone, sponsored by the Cork city and county Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) featuring a range of local start-ups and microbusinesses and information about support services available to entrepreneurs.

Sustainability is at the heart of this year’s show, with a strong focus on the philosophy of reduce, reuse and recycle. Throughout the weekend, bins will be provided to ensure proper segregation of waste.

Visitors to the show are encouraged to bring their own reusable coffee cup and reusable water bottle to minimise waste.

A mobile hydration unit will be available to enable visitors to refill their water bottle, supported by Cork County Council.

All the food trucks at the event will also use only eco-friendly packaging.

To enter see corksummershow.com/show-classes