Staying mainly with virtual events

By Gillian Moore

FIRSTLY, I will start by introducing myself as Gillian Moore, a member of Barryroe Macra Club and the new PRO for the Carbery Region. I want to thank Kate O’Donovan, my predecessor, for all her hard work and commitment while serving this role over the past two years.

While the country starts to open back up for many businesses and organisations, Macra is continuing to hold virtual events for the time being.

On Friday night last, the region saw its first ever online dairy stock judging competition take place.

There were two categories, senior and U23. The competition saw Macra members from Clare, South Tipperary, Waterford and Carbery place six cows in order of merit followed by six heifers. Competitors were sent a link containing photos of the animals and were given 15 minutes to text their answers on to an outside presiding officer.

Academic tests were also carried out whereby competitors had to answer questions based on the animals and general stock judging.

With West Cork being a hub for dairy farming enterprises, it came as no surprise that two Carbery members secured top place in both categories.

Congratulations was extended to Niall O’Leary from Clonakilty Macra who won the senior category and Timmy O’Sullivan from Crossmahon who won the U23 category.

Saturday afternoon saw some members attend their first outdoor social gathering event with the Carbery round of poc fada taking place in Dunmanway rugby pitch. A total of 12 members took part, with brother and sister Jerry and Christine O’Neill of Ballinadee Macra winning the men’s and women’s, respectively.

They will now progress to the next round.

It is also that time of the year again when clubs prepare for ‘Club of the Year’ competition with virtual interviews for the Carbery round this week. Ballinascarthy Macra took second place at the national final last year, so it would be great to see another Carbery club progress to the finals again this year.