Sinéad ‘rambles’ over to Windsor Castle

April 20th, 2024 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Sinead O’Regan and her coach Katie McKeon at a practice session ahead of their trip to the Royal Windsor Show.

SINÉAD O’Regan (12) from Lislevane and her horse Alana’s Rambler will represent the Republic of Ireland at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle outside London on May 3rd.

A member of the Carbery Hunt Pony Club, Sinéad is the only rider from the Republic selected to compete in the Novice Pony Club Home International Dressage Competition.

She will be accompanied by her parents Tony and Claire and her most ardent supporter, her younger brother Seán.

Sinéad is trained by Katie McKeon, left, and she is one of only five competitors from the Republic in the prestigious show.

*****

