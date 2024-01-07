Percy pulls off double win for Moloneys

A BANDON family brought home the spoils with a double win at the recent National Hereford Show.

Jim Moloney and his son Jack left the National Hereford Calf Show 2023 in high spirits when their nine-month-old Hereford bull calf Dunworleypoll 1 Percy was chosen as Supreme National Hereford Calf Champion 2023 during the event last month in GVM Tullamore.

There was double celebration as the February 2023-born bull also won the the Dectomax Junior Hereford Championship on the day also.

The National Hereford Show is held every year in Tullamore and hosted by the North Leinster Hereford branch. More than 90 Hereford calves were brought to the show from across Ireland to compete.

Hereford show judge Trevor Masterson from Galbally Herefords, Wexford, chose the Moloney family's champion animal, Dunworleypoll 1 Percy, is sired by Corlismorepoll 1 Henry 033 and bred from Ballymartle 1 Rhea 175. This young polled bull has five stars for the terminal index, carcase weight, and carcase conformation along with four stars for the DBI index and milk.

The National Hereford Show recognition topped a busy day for the Moloneys: they sold the young bull to a fellow breeder from Longford before the show had even begun that morning.

The success for Cork continued when Michael O’Keeffe from Newmarket and his young Hereford heifer, Drominarigle 1 Diana 1087, also born in February 2023, was crowned Allsure Junior Hereford Female Champion 2023 on the day. Diana, also a polled heifer, was sired by Churchcrosspoll 1 Hurler and bred from a Gurteragh Justice Et dam. Diana has five stars for the replacement index, carcase weight and milk.