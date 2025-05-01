Pathways for young farmers on show in Bandon

A SHOWCASE of practical pathways for young farmers will take place in Bandon next month.

Teagasc, in collaboration with Shinagh Estates and Carbery, are hosting a ‘Share Farming and Succession Pathways Open Day’ on Thursday, May 22nd at 11am.

The goal of the open day is to showcase practical pathways for young farmers to progress and demonstrate alternative transition pathways for farmers wishing to step back.

The Gurteen farm, which is jointly owned by the four West Cork dairy co-operatives, Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, has been operating under a share farming model for the past eight years. Share farming, one of many collaborative farming arrangements, involves the landowner and the share farmer entering into an agreement whereby they operate two separate businesses on the same block of land.

As part of the Gurteen arrangement, Shinagh Estates provides the land and facilities, and the share farmer, Kerry Desmond, provides the livestock and labour.

The landowners cover the costs associated with farm maintenance, while Kerry covers livestock health and breeding costs.

All other costs are split 60:40, with Kerry covering the 60%. The monthly milk cheque is also divided on this basis – 60:40.

At the Open Day, the existing share farming arrangement that is in place between Kerry and Shinagh Estates will be discussed, along with other collaborative arrangement options. Attendees will also hear from Padraig Cunnane, previous share farmer, who used his time at Gurteen as a stepping stone to forward his career in farming on a leased farm. Reflecting on the share-farming opportunity, Padraig said: ‘It not only opened doors for me, but it also blew them off the hinges.’

‘This open day offers something for everyone, whether you’re a farmer looking to take a step back from day-to-day operations, or a young farmer eager to develop a career in dairying,’ Ruth Fennell, Teagasc collaborative farming specialist, said. ‘As well as exploring the collaborative models used in Gurteen, we’ll be covering the financial planning, tax, and legal aspects involved, key areas that people often have questions about when considering share farming or succession pathways.’

This open day will offer valuable insights for farmers exploring succession or step-back options, as well as for aspiring or expanding dairy farmers.

This event will take place on Gurteen Farm, Shinagh Estates, in Bandon, West Cork (Eircode P72P298).