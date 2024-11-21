O’Sullivan takes reins at Cork Marts

CORK Marts has named Jonathan O’Sullivan as the company’s chief executive-designate. He will replace Seán O’Sullivan, who will retire in early 2025.

Mr O’Sullivan previously fulfilled managerial roles within Cahir Mart and the group’s other mart operations.

‘Having been part of this organisation for many years, I look forward to building on our strong foundation and continuing our growth,’ he said on Wednesday.

Under outgoing chief executive Seán O’Sullivan, Cork Marts has strengthened its position as the country’s largest livestock auctioneers with centres located in Bandon, Corrin, Skibbereen, Macroom, Dungarvan and Cahir.

In 2023, Cork Marts had record breaking mart sales of €164m, with a €1.5m growth in shareholders’ funds to €26.1m.