Opportunity to rectify BISS errors

FARMERS will have two opportunities to make corrections to their 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes, the Dept of Agriculture, Food said.

The first of these preliminary checks will identify over-claims, overlaps, or dual claims. Notifications are issued where the department finds such an error on the BISS application.

Where a farmer or advisor receives a preliminary check notification, they should log on to www.agfood.ie and respond before the deadline of Friday, June 21st.

Notifications relating to the Area Monitoring System (AMS) began on June 6th for a minority of farmers. The first round of AMS notifications are for the potential presence of artificial surfaces, for example: buildings, farmyard extensions and farm roadways, in land parcels(s). Farmers will have until Thursday June 20th to respond to these notifications. Further rounds of AMS notifications will issue from July onwards.

These preliminary checks and AMS notifications allow the farmer the opportunity to rectify issues with their BISS and other area-based scheme applications, without penalty. Farmers and advisors should check the correspondence section of their agfood.ie online account. Where a farmer is signed up for text message alerts, a text will issue to advise them that they have a notification on their agfood.ie account.

Should farmers wish to contact the department they can do so at 057 867 4422 in relation to queries on their BISS and other area-based schemes application, preliminary checks notifications, AMS notifications, or 049 436 8288 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, or how to register.